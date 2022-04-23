Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera has gotten the 3,000th hit of his decorated career, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat. Still an imposing presence at 39, Cabrera made history by grounding a single to right field in the first inning of Detroit’s game against Colorado on Saturday. Cabrera immediately raised his right arm as he headed toward first base. The crowd at Comerica Park gave him a rousing ovation and fireworks were shot out of the scoreboard. The milestone hit came off Antonio Senzatela, a fellow Venezuelan, in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Cabrera is two-time AL MVP, a Triple Crown winner and an 11-time All-Star with four batting titles.