US under-17 team routs Grenada 20-0 for scoring record

SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic (AP) — Shae Harvey and Charlotte Kohler each scored four goals and the U.S. under-17 women’s national team beat Grenada 20-0 on Saturday, setting a record for goals for a U.S. women’s team at any level in World Cup qualifying. Melina Rebimbas added three goals and was among nine players who scored in the CONCACAF women’s under-17 championship group-stage match. It was the first time three different players scored three or more goals on a U.S. women’s team.