White Sox OF Jiménez carted off after hamstring injury

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has been carted off the field after he hurt his right hamstring in the second inning of their game in Minnesota. Jiménez stretched for first base while running out a ground ball to third. He stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up. Jiménez fell face-first to the ground in shallow left field and immediately grabbed at his right leg. The team announced he left the game with right hamstring soreness.