Alcaraz to face Carreno Busta in all-Spanish Barcelona final

BARCELONA. Spain (AP) — Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz has saved two match points as he rallied to a three-set win over Alex de Minaur to reach the Barcelona Open final. Alcaraz will face countryman Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman in straight sets. Both matches had been suspended Saturday because of rain. The final will be played later Sunday. The 18-year-old Alcaraz broke serve at 4-5 in the third set and converted on his first match point to secure the victory in 3 hours, 39 minutes. The 11th-ranked Spaniard is seeking his third title of the season.