Bruins beat Montreal; Canadiens celebrate late Guy Lafleur

MONTREAL (AP) — Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 5-3 Sunday night as the Canadiens paid tribute to the late Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens celebrated the Hall of Famer, who died Friday at age 70, with a ceremony before the game. Boston’s Patrice Bergeron had two goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist. Charlie McAvoy scored the eventual winner. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves. Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Jeff Petry had two assists and Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves.