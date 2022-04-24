Pirates add RHP Beau Sulser to weary pitching staff

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have added another arm to their weary pitching staff. They brought up right-hander Beau Sulser from Triple-A Indianapolis. It’s the first major league promotion for Sulser, the brother of Miami Marlins reliever Cole Sulser. Beau Sulser turns 28 on May 5. He went 1-2 with a 2.13 ERA in three starts with Indianapolis. To make room on Pittsburgh’s 40- and 28-man rosters, outfielder Anthony Alford was designated for assignment. Alford was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday after being sidelined by a right wrist sprain.