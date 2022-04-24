Pulisic comes on as sub to score winner for Chelsea in EPL

LONDON (AP) — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score in the 90th minute and earn Chelsea a 1-0 win over West Ham that cemented third place in the Premier League. Pulisic entered in the 76th minute and converted a cross from Marcos Alonso with a first-time finish off his left foot into the bottom corner at Stamford Bridge. That goal spared the blushes of Jorginho, who struck a tame penalty at West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi in the 87th minute after his trademark hop-and-skip run-up. Craig Dawson brought down Romelu Lukaku for the penalty and was shown a red card. Chelsea moved five points clear of fourth-place Arsenal.