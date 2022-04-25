ACC: Pitt, Deacs out to keep momentum, Clemson hits reset

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

The Atlantic Coast Conference changed significantly last football season with Pitt winning the league title, Wake Forest winning the Atlantic Division and conference powerhouse Clemson largely out of the championship picture by mid-October. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi and Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson believe their teams worked hard this spring to ensure they stay on top. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is confident the Tigers will quickly return to contention. New coaching faces including Mario Cristobal at Miami are eager to get going after solid springs.