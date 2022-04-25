Bichette breaks tie with 1st slam, Blue Jays top Red Sox 6-2

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games. Boston has lost three straight and five of six. The Red Sox have scored two runs or fewer in all five of those defeats.