Bones Hyland latest rookie to sparkle, keeps Nuggets alive

By PAT GRAHAM
DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets rookie point guard Bones Hyland is the latest young player to embrace the spotlight during his inaugural postseason appearance. Hyland’s performance has energized his teammates and helped the Nuggets stave off elimination against the Golden State Warriors. He has also given reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic some much-needed assistance. The Nuggets trail the Warriors 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. No NBA team has come back to win from a 3-0 deficit.

