Grizzlies coach Jenkins fined $15K for criticizing refs

NEW YORK (AP) — Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins has been fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jenkins made his comments to the media following the Grizzlies’ 119-118 loss Saturday in Minneapolis, saying he had never seen “a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game.” He called it “embarrassing” and said he was “at a loss for words.” The Timberwolves relentlessly attacked the basket and went 31 for 40 from the foul line. Twenty-five of the Grizzlies’ 33 fouls were called on their starters.