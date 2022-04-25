Wild finish for teams still trying to get into NHL playoffs

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The NHL playoff race is going into its final few days with both Western Conference wild-card slots still unsettled. They could be wrapped up as early as Tuesday, or take the rest of the week. Dallas can clinch one of the two wild-card spots with a win in regulation against Vegas. The Golden Knights are coming off a shootout loss Sunday when they gave up the tying goal with less than a second left. A Dallas win would set up the possibility for Nashville to clinch with a win. The Predators lost with 1.6 seconds left in overtime Sunday.