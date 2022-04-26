Bassitt throws 6 shutout innings, Mets blank Cards 3-0

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings, and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 for their franchise-best sixth straight series win to start a season. Bassitt struck out six batters and allowed two hits and two walks. Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Hicks allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in two innings before being pulled in the top of the third inning after being struck on the right wrist. His X-rays were negative. The Mets have been plunked a major-league leading 18 times now after it happened three times Tuesday night. The Cardinals have lost three straight for the first time this season.