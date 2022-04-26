Champions League: City tops Madrid 4-3 in breathless 1st leg

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City just couldn’t shake off Real Madrid in the Champions League. City beat Madrid 4-3 in the first leg of the semifinals in a wild match that resembled a basketball game at times but will leave Etihad Stadium wondering how the record 13-time champions are still in it. Ultimately Karim Benzema’s “Panenka” penalty in the 82nd minute saw Madrid escape with some hope of pulling off a comeback in next week’s second leg at Santiago Bernabeu. City was 2-0 ahead after 11 minutes through goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus and should have been further clear before Benzema steered in a volley. Phil Foden restored City’s two-goal lead in the 53rd, Vinicius Junior replied two minutes later for Madrid before Bernardo Silva made it 4-2