Coach retirements, NIL create new college basketball world

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

There is dramatic change going on in men’s college basketball. Villanova’s Jay Wright has joined North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski in retirement in the past 13 months. Athletes can now strike endorsement deals for money and players are making frequent use of the transfer portal. The changes are creating opportunities for the next generation of coaches to step to the forefront. That list includes Loyola Chicago’s Drew Valentine, North Carolina’s Hubert Davis, Villanova’s Kyle Neptune and Duke’s Jon Scheyer. They are confident in handling the new landscape.