Cressy snaps 7-match losing streak to beat Evans at BMW Open

MUNICH (AP) — American Maxime Cressy ended a seven-match losing streak at tour-level by beating sixth-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the BMW Open. The 24-year-old Cressy hadn’t won since reaching the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January. He will next face Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori. Belarusian player Ilya Ivashka defeated American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with the fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili. Hugo Gaston defeated another American, Marcos Giron, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5.