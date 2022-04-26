Former USA Hockey women’s director named PHF commissioner

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

Reagan Carey is the Premier Hockey Federation’s next commissioner. Carey takes over the PHF at a time when the league enters a critical offseason of expansion while facing the looming threat of competing for talent. The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association continues to pursue plans to launch a league of its own. Carey spent eight years as head of USA Hockey’s women’s programs in a stint that ended with the national team winning gold at the 2018 Olympics. The six-team PHF plans to add two expansion franchises while more than doubling each team’s salary cap to $750,000.