By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Freeman couldn’t have wished for a better ending to his first spring as Notre Dame’s head football coach. True freshman quarterback Steve Angeli’s 10-yard dash gave the Gold a 13-10 comeback victory over the Blue in the spring game. Freeman says that gave the whole team momentum. Notre Dame’s season opener is Sept. 3 at Ohio State, where Freeman played linebacker.