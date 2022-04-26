Hosmer’s 1st HR of season in 8-run burst, Padres beat Reds

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit his first homer of the season and Jake Cronenworth added a bases-loaded triple during an eight-run fourth inning that sent the San Diego Padres past the struggling Cincinnati Reds 9-6. The Padres have won 10 of 11 against Cincinnati since the start of last season. The Reds who snapped an 11-game losing streak on Sunday, own baseball’s worst record at 3-14. Joe Musgrove, who has worked at least six innings in each of his four starts, allowed two earned runs through six innings. He beat the Reds for the second time this season.