PGA Tour returns to Mexico, LPGA Tour stays in Los Angeles

By The Associated Press

The PGA Tour returns to Mexico in the spring for the first time since 2020. Two years ago it was a World Golf Championship in Mexico City. Now it’s a regular PGA Tour event and resumes the history of the Mexico Open. Jon Rahm highlights an otherwise weak field that includes just one other player from the top 20. The LPGA Tour stays in Los Angeles for a second straight week. Steve Stricker returns to action on the PGA Tour Champions in the Houston area. It’s his first competition since being hospitalized late last year with a mysterious illness.