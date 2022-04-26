SEC proving to be a preferred destination for transfers
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
Quarterback Jaxson Dart didn’t know exactly where he wanted to go upon deciding to leave USC, just that the Southeastern Conference was a preferred destination. Dart wound up landing at Mississippi and in the SEC, along with a number of other top players in the transfer portal. In some cases, such as Alabama, the rich got richer. Other teams may have picked up a new starting quarterback, runner, pass rusher or receiver.