Springer hits tying HR, Jays rally to beat Red Sox 6-5 in 10

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit a two-run homer to force extra innings, Raimel Taipa hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5. Toronto handed slumping Boston its fourth straight loss. Matt Barnes intentionally walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to begin the bottom of the 10th, and Alejandro Kirk walked to load the bases. Matt Chapman struck out looking before left-hander Matt Strahm replaced Barnes. Tapia hit a flyball to left on the ninth pitch of his at-bat, scoring automatic runner Bo Bichette. Springer made it 5-5 when he homered off Jake Diekman with two outs in the ninth.