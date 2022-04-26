Stars beat Vegas in 7-round shootout; Knights still alive

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen made the only shot in a seven-round shootout and the Dallas Stars moved closer to clinching a playoff spot with a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Jason Robertson reached the 40-goal mark by scoring twice for the Stars. Dallas and Nashville are tied atop the Western Conference wild-card standings with 95 points with two games left. The top two teams advance. Vegas has 91 points, but must win its last two games and get some help to make the playoffs again.