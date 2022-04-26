Texas Tech gives homegrown Adams new contract with big raise

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Mark Adams has a new contract that includes a hefty pay raise and extends his deal through the 2026-27 season. He led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and to the NCAA Sweet 16 in his first season as head coach. The 65-year-old Adams was the AP Big 12 coach of the year. The Red Raiders were 18-0 at home with wins over NCAA No. 1 seeds Kansas and Baylor. His compensation will start at $3 million next season, up from the $1.95 million he was set to make.