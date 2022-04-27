2 Bahamian players in MLB game: Marlins’ Chisholm, Nats’ Fox

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lucius Fox and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have become the first pair of Bahamas-born players to appear in the same Major League Baseball game since 1961. Chisholm, a second baseman, led off Wednesday night’s game for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals, who started Fox at shortstop. Both players are from Nassau, Bahamas, and are childhood friends. The country has a population of about 400,000 and nine Bahamian-born players have played in the majors. According to the Nationals, the only other pair of Bahamians to play in the same game were Andre Rodgers and Tony Curry, who faced each other six times during the 1960 and 1961 seasons.