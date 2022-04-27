CFL moving hashmarks closer to center of field

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League is moving its hashmarks closer to the center of the field and will allow teams to take the ball at the 40-yard line instead of the 35 following a field goal or single under a series of rules changes recently approved by the board of governors. The hashmarks will be 9 yards yards apart instead of the previous 17. Kicks following a safety will be from the 20 instead of the 25. CFL training camps are scheduled to open May 15. Teams will play two exhibition games _ for the first time since 2019 _ and a full 18-game regular campaign opens June 9 with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Calgary Stampeders.