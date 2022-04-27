ESPN, Athletes Unlimited agree to softball, lacrosse deal

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Athletes Unlimited and ESPN have reached a new rights agreement for women’s pro softball and lacrosse. At least 90 Athletes Unlimited events will be televised on linear networks over the two years of the deal, including 34 on ESPN or ESPN2 and 56 on ESPNU. The remaining games will be available to stream on ESPN+. More than 160 live games from the women’s sports organization will air exclusively on ESPN platforms. ESPN also will have international rights for those competitions to air on TSN in Canada, ESPN Latin America and other platforms.