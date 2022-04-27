Harper has 3 hits, Phils win 3rd straight over Rockies, 7-3

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper had a triple among his three hits, Odubel Herrera homered and drove in two runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies won their third straight over the Colorado Rockies, 7-3. Didi Gregorius added a double, single and two RBIs for Philadelphia, which has outscored Colorado 25-8 in the series. The Phillies earned their first series win since taking two of three from Oakland to open the season and will go for the four-game sweep on Thursday. C.J. Cron homered and Jose Iglesias had four singles for the Rockies.