López’s ERA to 0.39; Marlins edge Nats 2-1 for 4 wins in row

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pablo López lowered his majors-best ERA to 0.39 by throwing six shutout innings, Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins moved above .500 for the first time in 2022 by beating the slumping Washington Nationals 2-1. López improved to 3-0 with a third consecutive scoreless appearance. He has allowed only a single run across 23 1/3 innings over four starts this season. Miami has won four games in a row to improve to 9-8 after a 1-4 start. Washington has lost seven games in a row and scored a total of 14 runs in that stretch.