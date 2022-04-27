Red Sox manager Cora recovered from COVID, rejoins team

By IAN HARRSION

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora rejoined the team in Toronto after missing the past six games because of COVID-19. The Red Sox have gone 1-5 under bench coach Will Venable since Cora tested positive before last Thursday’s home loss to Toronto. Boston is 7-11 overall. Cora said he was glad he caught the infection before the Red Sox flew to Florida last Thursday night for a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. With the rest of his family in Puerto Rico, Cora said he stayed at his Boston home alone while recovering from the virus, watching his team on television.