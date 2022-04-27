Russian seeks to keep senior role at skating federation

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — A Russian official is among the candidates for the International Skating Union’s elections in June if he is allowed to stand to retain his place as a vice president. Alexander Kakernik would be up against opponents from Canada, Finland and Japan if allowed to run. Member federations are expected to vote to bar candidates from Russia and Belarus because of the war in Ukraine. Patricia St. Peter of the United States, Kim Jae-youl of South Korea, Slobodan Delic of Serbia and Susanna Rahkamo of Finland are running to replace president Jan Dijkema. The ISU elections are the first since a Russian doping scandal overshadowed the figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics in February.