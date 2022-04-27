Ryan’s arm, Kepler’s bat lead Twins past Tigers 5-0

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan threw seven innings of one-hit ball and Max Kepler stayed hot with a pair of home runs as the streaking Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0. Ryan Jeffers homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Twins, who won their sixth game in a row. Michael Pineda took the loss for Detroit. He gave up four runs, including all three Twins homers, in five innings against his former team. Ryan was dominant from the start, holding the Tigers hitless until Miguel Cabrera laced a single in the fourth. The right-hander walked just one batter and struck out nine, two shy of his career high. He extended his scoreless streak to 17 2/3 innings and lowered his ERA to 1.17.