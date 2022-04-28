Bergeron hat trick leads Bruins to 5-0 win over Sabres

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

Patrice Bergeron recorded his eighth career hat trick and his 400th NHL goal to lead the Boston Bruins past the Buffalo Sabres 5-0. David Pastrnak ended Boston’s 0-for-39 power-play slump with his 40th goal of the season. Linus Ullmark made 37 saves against his former team for his first shutout of the season as he tries to win the job as No. 1 goaltender for the playoffs. Dustin Tokarski stopped 27 shots for the Sabres, who will miss the playoffs for the 11th straight season.