Braves place C Piña on IL, Contreras recalled from Triple-A

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have placed catcher Manny Piña on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation. The move is retroactive to Monday. William Contreras was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to serve as the backup catcher behind Travis d’Arnaud. The move came just in time for Contreras to be in the opposite dugout from his older brother Willson Contreras, who started at catcher for the Chicago Cubs in the finale of a three-game series in Atlanta. Before the game, the brothers carried out the lineup cards for each team to home plate.