Cardinals’ Arenado, Cabrera suspended for brawl with Mets

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals star Nolan Arenado and pitcher Génesis Cabrera have been suspended for their actions during a benches-clearing fracas Wednesday against the New York Mets. Arenado has been banned two games and Cabrera one game, and both have been fined undisclosed amounts. Their punishments were announced Thursday by Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations. Arenado is appealing his decision and was set to play third base and bat fourth for St. Louis against Arizona on Thursday night. Cabrera will serve his ban Thursday after pitching two innings during the 10-5 win over the Mets on Wednesday.