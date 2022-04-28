Chargers-Chiefs will be first Thursday night game on Amazon

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15 in the first game on Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” package. The matchup was announced on Thursday during the first round of the NFL draft. Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry the games for 11 years. Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season and one preseason game. The league announced last week that the complete schedule will be released on May 12. However, international games will be revealed on May 4 with other notable matchups being announced the week of May 9.