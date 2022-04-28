Frankfurt wins 2-1 at West Ham, Leipzig beats Rangers in EL

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

Eintracht Frankfurt is a step away from reaching its first European competition final in more than 40 years after beating West Ham 2-1 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals. The German team had knocked out Barcelona in the quarterfinals and quickly shocked West Ham when Ansgar Knauff scored 51 seconds after kickoff at the London Stadium. An all-German final in the second-tier European competition is a possibility after Leipzig scored late to defeat Rangers 1-0 at home in the other semifinal match. In the new third-tier Europa Conference League, Cyriel Dessers scored twice for Feyenoord as the Dutch team beat Marseille 3-2 in the first leg of the semifinals. Roma and Leicester played to a 1-1 draw.