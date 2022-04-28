Jags take ‘athletic freak’ Walker with top pick in NFL draft

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars chose Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker with the top pick in the NFL draft. The Jaguars took the 6-foot-5, 272-pound “athletic freak” Thursday night over Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson, who set a school record with 14 sacks in 2021 and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. General manager Trent Baalke had been leaning toward Walker for months and insisted new coach Doug Pederson was totally in agreement on selecting the former Bulldogs defender at No. 1. He had 9½ sacks in three years with the Bulldogs, including six during last season’s national championship run.