Jaguars pick up 5th-year option on pass rusher Josh Allen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have exercised the fifth-year option in pass rusher Josh Allen’s rookie contract. The move keeps Allen under contract for two more seasons and fully guarantees his 2023 salary at $11.5 million. The former Kentucky standout and seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft has 20 1/2 sacks in three years, including 10 1/2 as a rookie in 2019. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate that season and looked like a budding star. But he hasn’t been the same since. He missed eight games in 2020 because of injuries and managed just two sacks over the final eight games last season.