Ravens trade Brown, select Hamilton, Linderbaum in NFL draft

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have traded a key player and picked up an extra first-round NFL draft pick for the second straight year. The Ravens selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th pick in the draft. Around the same time, they traded receiver Marquise Brown and a third-rounder to Arizona for the 23rd pick. Then Baltimore sent the 23rd pick to Buffalo for the 25th pick and a fourth-rounder. The Ravens took Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with that No. 25 pick. The Ravens also had two first-round picks last year after trading tackle Orlando Brown to Kansas City. Baltimore has one pick in Friday night’s second round.