Titans trade Brown to Eagles to move up to 18, draft Burks

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans insist they wanted to keep wide receiver A.J. Brown. They traded him away when his asking price for an extension proved too costly even with a year remaining on his rookie contract. The Titans sent Brown to Philadelphia for the No. 18 pick overall Thursday night in the NFL draft. They immediately selected Arkansas’ Treylon Burks as his replacement. General manager Jon Robinson called it a tough decision. He says the Titans had been negotiating with Brown’s agents. The gap was too wide to bridge. The Titans also traded out of the first round in a deal with the Jets.