UCLA’s Singleton to stay, Johnson leaving Bruins

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard David Singleton is returning for a fifth year with the Bruins. And center Myles Johnson is leaving the team to finish his graduate degree in electrical engineering. Singleton is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson decided not to use his fifth year. Both players came off the bench for the Bruins. Singleton averaged 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds. Johnson averaged 3.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.