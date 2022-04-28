UEFA to revisit Champions League overhaul amid backlash

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA is facing pushback against its overhaul of the Champions League and will review its plans next month. European leagues, more mid-ranking teams and fan groups are still trying to limit changes that favor the wealthiest clubs. UEFA tells The Associated Press its Club Competitions Committee will meet on May 10. That committee makes formal proposals for approval by the UEFA executive committee. They will meet later that same day in Vienna. UEFA agreed last year under pressure from the rebel Super League project to steer more Champions League entries and games to storied clubs.