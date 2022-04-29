Angels’ Syndergaard scratched from start because of illness

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night because of an undisclosed illness. Right-hander Jimmy Herget got the start in place of Syndergaard against Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series. Manager Joe Maddon said Syndergaard “wasn’t feeling well,” but wouldn’t elaborate on the symptoms the 6-foot-6 pitcher was experiencing. Should the Angels and White Sox be forced to play a doubleheader Sunday — heavy rain is forecast for Saturday in Chicago — Maddon hinted Syndergaard might be available to start one of the games.