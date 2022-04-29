Barcelona loses Nico, Braithwaite because of health issues

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says midfielder Nico González and forward Martin Braithwaite have been sidelined because of health issues. Nico fractured a toe on his left foot in practice and Braithwaite tested positive for COVID-19. The club did not say how long they are expected to be out. Barcelona has only five games left in the season. The team is fighting for second place in the Spanish league behind Real Madrid. Barcelona hosts relegation-threatened Mallorca on Sunday at Camp Nou. The Catalan club recently also lost American defender Sergiño Dest and playmaker Pedri González because of injuries.