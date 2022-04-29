Bears draft Washington CB Gordon with No. 39 pick

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears addressed a need in the secondary with their first draft pick under new general manager Ryan Poles, selecting Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon in the second round at No. 39 overall. The Bears were looking for a potential starter opposite Jaylon Johnson. The athletic and hard-hitting Gordon fits that description. He had 46 tackles and two interceptions to go with a team-high seven pass breakups in 12 starts last season. The Bears also had the No. 48 overall pick as well as one in the third round, two in the fifth and one of the sixth.