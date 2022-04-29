Browns trade down, select CB Emerson in third round of draft

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns made another offseason trade with Houston and dropped to the third round to take Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson in the NFL draft. Following the blockbuster deal to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson last month, Browns general manager Andrew Berry had the Texans on speed dial and reached out to them in the second round. The Browns traded three first-round picks for Watson. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Emerson gives Cleveland some depth at cornerback behind Pro Bowler Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II, selected by the Browns with the No. 26 overall pick last year.