Colts take WR Alec Pierce with 53rd pick in NFL draft

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts finally made some noise on the second night of the NFL draft by trading back in the second round and selecting receiver Alec Pierce at No. 53 overall. General manager Chris Ballard had no first-round pick and sat out Thursday’s trade flurry. It didn’t take long to make a move by swapping second-round picks with Minnesota and adding a third-rounder. Pierce fills a big hole for Indianapolis as a deep-ball threat opposite 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts also had two third-round picks, plus five additional selections Saturday.