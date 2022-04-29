Eagles draft Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens in 2nd round

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted a potential successor to four-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce, selecting Nebraska’s Cameron Jurgens in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Jurgens was a three-year starter at Nebraska. He was chosen with the 51st overall pick. Kelce, who turns 35 in November, contemplated retirement after last season. The five-time Pro Bowl pick will be an ideal mentor for Jurgens. The Eagles were active in the first round, making two trades to get 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and draft Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.