Falcons trade up to draft Penn State edge rusher Ebiketie

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons traded up in the second round of the NFL draft to address one of their biggest needs by selecting Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie. The Falcons finished last in the NFL with 18 sacks in 2021 — 11 fewer than any other team. Placing a priority on boosting their pass rush, the Falcons acquired the No. 38 overall pick from the New York Giants. Ebiketie was regarded as one of the top pass rushers in the draft. The Falcons selected Southern California wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick on Thursday night.